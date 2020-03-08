Jellsey, Susan Marie September 22, 1928 - March 6, 2020 Preceded in death by siblings, Jack, George, Martha, Anne, Gesene, and Louise; and grandson Tony. Survived by husband of 71 years, Donald; children, Karen (Rob), and Mark (Joan); granddaughter Katie; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. GATHERING of FAMILY and FRIENDS: Tuesday, March 10, 10:30-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Westlawn-Hillcrest. Memorials suggested to Alzheimer's Association. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

To plant a tree in memory of Susan Jellsey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.