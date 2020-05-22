Jellsey, Donald

Jellsey, Donald June 13, 1929 - May 20, 2020 Preceded in death by wife of 71 years, Susan; siblings, Harold, Ralph, Betty, and Gertrude; grandson, Tony. Survived by children, Karen (Rob), Mark (Joan); granddaughter, Katie; great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Private Family Service. Westlawn-Hillrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com

