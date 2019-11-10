Jellen, David Henry March 28, 1944 - November 5, 2019 Survived by his wife, Mary Beth Jellen; children, Mark David Jellen (Holli), and Karen Marie Smith (Alex); and grandchildren: Nathan, Eric, Michaela, Ava, and Michael. Family will receive friends Monday, November 11th from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, November 12th, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Church, 200 E. 6th St. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Columbkille St. Vincent de Paul Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

