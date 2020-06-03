Jelinek, Virjean E. "Jean" July 24, 1930 - June 1, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Thomas Sr. Survived by children, Tom Jelinek (Mary Buresh), Teresa (Charles) Dorwart, Kathy (Doug) Fowler, Joe (Patricia) Jelinek, Ann Jelinek, John Jelinek and James Jelinek; 18 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren. VISITATION begins Thursday 5pm with a Wake Service at 6pm at St. Bridget's Catholic Church, 25 & F St. FUNERAL: Friday, 10am, St. Bridget's Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials to the family for the charity of their choice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

