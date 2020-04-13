Jelinek, Terri Lynn January 21, 1962 - April 8, 2020 Preceded in death by mother, Dee Kelly; sister, Tracie Arnold; and grandma, Wilma Arnold. Survived by children, Tasha (Joseph) Burmood, Joshua Jelinek, and Andrew Jelinek; grandchildren, Aurora and Hunter Burmood; many family and friends. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com

