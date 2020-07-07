Jeffrey, Donald J. Sr. Age 84 Born in Bayard, Iowa on December 8, 1936 and entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Ralph Jeffrey; as well as sister, Janelle Joy Geihs and brother-in-law Fred Geihs. Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carole Jean; and three sons: Donald James Jr. wife Susan, son Caleb; Thomas Michael and son Sabin, daughter Nichole Jeffrey, significant other Max Marcell and children Adeena Marie Marcell and Maddox Maxwell Marcell Terence Allen, wife Krisit and stepson Michael Brummer; nephew, Jeff Geihs; brother-in-law, Cameron Lind and wife Lisa; and sister-in-law, Sharon Robino; as well as many cousins, and friends. He was a marketing representative for Phillips Petroleum Co. for 36 years, a devoted husband and father as well as friend to many and stranger to none. Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a future date MEMORIAL SERVICE and CELEBRATION OF DAD'S LIFE: Saturday, July 11th, at 10am at Roeder Mortuary located at 2703 North 108th St., Omaha, NE, with family receiving friends at 9am. Following the memorial service the family will be meeting all for fellowship and a luncheon at the VFW Post 2503, located at 8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE 68134, from 11:30am4pm. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Jeffrey, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.