Jefferson, Francisco Marion Jr. "J.J."

Jefferson, Francisco Marion Jr. "J.J." January 15, 1954 - January 20, 2020 VISITATION: 11am Wednesday, January 29, 2020, and FUNERAL SERVICE: 12pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020, both being held at Kremer Funeral Home. INTERMENT following the funeral service at Omaha National Cemetery. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

