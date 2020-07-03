Jefferis, Katherine Louise (nee' Barrier)

Jefferis, Katherine Louise (nee' Barrier) Katherine Louise Jefferis (nee' Barrier) died unexpectedly of natural causes on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born on July 17, 1986 along with her twin brother, Craig, to Steven and Penelope Barrier. Katie was quiet and shy, and in possession of a droll sense of humor and a sweet and gentle nature. She was the devoted wife of Keith and an amazing mother to Gavin, Everett, Ivan, and Violet. Katie graduated from Tri-Center High School in 2004. She played club softball and enjoyed her art classes as well as working at Schierbrock's groceryin Neola. After high school Katie went to work for Hampton Inn at Ameristar where she met Keith Jefferis. Their first son, Gavin, was born in 2010 and they married on September 29, 2012. Soon Gavin was followed by Everett in 2013, Ivan in 2016, and Violet in 2019. Her children were the joy of her life and she was a kind and gentle mother who loved to do things like taking the kids to the zoo and for bike rides and walks. Katie loved music, reading, shopping, and movies and spending time with family and friends. She and Keith attended concerts of their favorite bands whenever they could and they shared a love of horror films. Her favorite color was purple and she loved stars, sugar skulls, and The Wizard of Oz. At the time of her passing, Katie was employed by Courtyard by Marriott in Bellevue where she counted her co-workers among her closest friends. She will be greatly missed. Katie is survived by her husband, Keith and her children Gavin, Everett, Ivan, and Violet, parents Steven and Penny Barrier, In-Laws Jeannine Steinspring and Jim, sisters Stephanie Newell (Jay), Stacie Whitmer, Megan Blakely, and Kari Franks (Corey), twin brother Craig, brother-in-law Matt (Sarah) Jefferis, brother-in-law Mike Blakely and many, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Jim and Joann Barrier and Robert and Mary Burbridge, Father-in-Law Kenny Jefferis, and niece Lena Katherine Blakely. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Monday, July 6th, from 3pm to 7pm, at Breezy Lodge at Arrowhead Lake, Neola Iowa. Katie and Keith were married at Breezy Lodge and she loved spending time at the lake. Memorials can be directed to the family and the family requests if you can, to please wear purple in Katie's honor. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

