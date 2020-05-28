Jedlicka, Joanne J.

Jedlicka, Joanne J. December 22, 1946 - May 24, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, Paul. Survived by, children, Jennifer Whitlock (Patrick), Paul Jedlicka, Ashley Artherton (Joshua); 6 grandchildren. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, May 30th, 4pm West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joanne Jedlicka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

