Jedlicka, Frank R. "Butch" Age 79 Frank R. "Butch" Jedlicka passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Tabitha House in Lincoln. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dorothy, of Lincoln; and their daughter, Kathleen (Ryan) Kohler of Roca, NE; daughters, Joan Menard of Fremont, Colleen Jedlicka of Texas, and Barbara Jedlicka of Stanton; sister, Catherine Novacek of Schuyler; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Father Gerry Gonderinger officiating. VISITATION: Wednesday, from 5-7pm, at Svoboda Funeral Home-North Chapel with a Rosary at 7pm. Visitation will resume Thursday from 9:30-10:30 at the church. Interment will be in the Schuyler Cemetery with a funeral lunch following at the St. Mary's Social Center. Memorials can be directed towards ARC of Colfax County or Divine Mercy Parish. Online condolences may be left at www.svobodafuneralhome.net. SVOBODA FUNERAL HOME Schuyler, NE | 402-352-3860
Jedlicka, Frank R. "Butch"
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Svoboda Funeral Home - North Chapel
2004 Colfax (Highway 15)
Schuyler, NE 68661
Feb 5
Rosary
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
7:00PM
Svoboda Funeral Home - North Chapel
2004 Colfax (Highway 15)
Schuyler, NE 68661
Feb 6
Additional Viewing
Thursday, February 6, 2020
9:30AM-10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1019 Banner
Schuyler, NE 68661
Feb 6
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, February 6, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1019 Banner
Schuyler, NE 68661
Feb 6
Funeral Lunch
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:15PM
St. Mary's Social Center
320 W 10th St
Schuyler, NE 68661
