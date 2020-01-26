Jean-Baptiste, Georgia A. (Brown)

Jean-Baptiste, Georgia A. (Brown) September 13, 1941 - January 20, 2020 Omaha. Passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 peacefully at Maple Crest Center after living with ALS for 2 years. Georgia was born in Opelousas, LA on September 13, 1941 to Isaiah and Agnes Brown. Georgia leaves behind her two loving sons, Charles Jean-Baptiste II and Decua Jean-Baptiste; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Georgia's passion was education and teaching. She received her undergraduate Degree from Grambling College and her Master's Degree +36 hours from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Her teaching career expanded over 49 years. She taught in Breaux Bridge, LA for two years and for the Omaha Public Schools for 30 years. After retiring, she became a substitute teacher and subbed in many schools for 17 years. Georgia enjoyed gardening, scrap booking, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She was a joy to everyone who knew her. Please join us for her "Celebration of Life" to be held Wednesday, January 29, at Roeder Mortuary, 2727 N. 108th St. Omaha from 5-7pm. The Delta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha will present an "Ivy Celebration" from 6:30-7pm. Georgia will be buried in her home state of Louisiana in the city of Lake Charles at Combre Memorial Park, where full Memorial and Funeral Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS Association Midwest Chapter in Georgia's name. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

