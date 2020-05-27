Jarzynka, Kevin M.

Jarzynka, Kevin M. March 2, 1961 - May 24, 2020 Retired from Iron Workers Local 21. Preceded in death by father, Virgil. Survived by, son, Justin; daughter, Amber Schmigel (Chad); grandchildren, Kash and Kruz; mother, Dorothy; brothers, Jimmy (Trish), Mark (Michelle); nieces and nephews Private Family Rosary: Friday, May 29th, 7pm West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Saturday, May 30th, 11am West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Kash and Kruz Schmigel Educational Fund. To view a live broadcast of the Rosary and Funeral Service, please go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

