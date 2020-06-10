Jarzynka, Cooper Knight

Jarzynka, Cooper Knight October 23, 2006 - June 8, 2020 Age 13, of Tekamah, NE. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, June 12, 2020, 10:30 am at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7 pm, with family receiving friends, at First Presbyterian Church, Tekamah. BURIAL: Tekamah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for future designation. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 pelanfuneralservices.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.