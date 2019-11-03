Jarvi, Nancy Marie November 3, 1949 - October 30, 2019 Nancy Marie Jarvi, age 69, passed away Tuesday night after a courageous battle against ALS. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Tom; her son, Thomas Jarvi and his fianc�e, Ann Marie Domagalski; her daughter, Coreen Gutierrez; her son-in-law, Luis Gutierrez; her brother, Robert Pavich; sister-in-law, Sue Pavich; and sister, Janice Tolan; and brother-in-law, James Tolan; as well as many other loved family members including nieces, nephews and in-laws. Private interment by immediate family only. For more information: www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.