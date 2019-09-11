Jarrard, Marilyn Mae

Jarrard, Marilyn Mae July 13, 1939 - September 8, 2019 Preceded by daughter, Rebecca Jarrard-Siebken. Survived by daughters, Melissa Moody, Kathy Stevens (Rick), and Kris Jarrard (Chris Campbell); sisters, Delores Albanese and Janice Hass (Roger); grandchildren, Tyler Moody, Brian Stevens (Heather) and Jennie Stevens-Elliott (Jeff); three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Morning Star Lutheran Church, 331 S. 85th St., Omaha, NE. Memorials to Morning Star Lutheran Church or Nebraska Humane Society. Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel 2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE | 402-496-9000 www.RoederMortuary.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.