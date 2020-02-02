Jareske, Joseph J. "Joe"

Jareske, Joseph J. "Joe" March 28, 1923 - January 31, 2020 After a blessed life of 96 years, 10 months and 4 days, Joseph Jareske, "Joe" died on January 31, 2020. He was a beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. Like his namesake, St. Joseph, he was a true model of a faith-filled, hard working servant to many. He devoted his time to his family, his Catholic parish, Madonna School, The Knights of Columbus, and everyone he met who was in need. He was preceded in death by his son, Harry. He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Glenndean; 8 children and their spouses: Patty Neppl (Ray), Mike (Beth), Dan, Kathy McCullough (Roger), Tim, Tom, Kevin (Joan), and Michelle Harris (Bob); 15 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren. Family will Receive friends Tuesday, February 4th, from 5-7pm at West Center Chapel (7805 West Center Road), followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, February 5th, 10am at St. Leo's Catholic Church (1920 N 102nd St). In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Madonna School or St. Leo's Knights of Columbus. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

