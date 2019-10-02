Jarecke, Anita Mae (Augustine) Age 81 Of Columbus. She is survived by children Judy (Jerome) Gates of Columbus; Julie (Davin) Gebauer of Darien, CT; Jeff (Carleen) Jarecke of Darien, CT; Jay (Suzie) Jarecke of Omaha; Jeanne (Bill) Schaffhausen of Lincoln; Janine Jarecke of Columbus; and Jon Jarecke of Lincoln; 13 grandchildren: Nick (Jackie) Gates, Amanda (Anthony) Sjuts, Anne (Scott) Ronhovde, Dane and Jeffrey Gebauer, Lauren, Sam and Spencer Jarecke, Reed, Jordan and Dylan Jarecke and Natalie and Eli Jarecke; nine great-grandchildren: Ayden, Ashton, and Avery Sjuts, Paige and Brooke Gates, and Elladee, Max, Alexander, and Madelyn Ronhovde; brothers, Tony Augustine, Bob Augustine, Sam (ViAann) Augustine; sister, Imogene (Jim) Magnuson; brother-in-law, Frank Jarecke; and her dog, Faith. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11:30am Friday, October 4, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. There will be CDA Rosary at 4pm Thursday at the Church. VISITATION is on Thursday from 4:30-7:30pm at St. Isidore's with a 7:30 pm Vigil service to follow. Visitation continues on Friday from 10:30-11:30 am at St. Isidore's. McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE | 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com

