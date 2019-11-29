Jantz, Arthur K. "Kent"

Jantz, Arthur K. "Kent" August 30, 1948 - November 23, 2019 Age 71, of Omaha. Survived by his wife, Sherry; children: Christopher (Annie) of Omaha, and Scott (Sherry) of Omaha; and five cherished grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, December 1, from 1-3pm at Braman Mortuary, 1702 N. 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114. Memorials will be directed by the family. To leave a condolence, visit bramanmortuary,com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

