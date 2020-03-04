Jansen, Stephen J. "Steve" December 12, 1952 - February 29, 2020 Age 67, of Omaha. Preceded in death by wife, Anita. Survived by children: Jill (Jared) Darling, Tony (Darci) Jansen, Beth (Josh) Elliott; siblings: Alan (Virginia) Jansen, Don (Pam) Jansen, Barb Jansen, Rick Jansen, Theresa (Eddie) Drewes; eight grandchildren. VISITATION: Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6-8pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). FUNERAL MASS: Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10am at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1723 S. 17 St.) Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

