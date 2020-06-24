Jansen, John E. February 25, 1958 - June 19, 2020 Survived by wife, Glenda; children, Benjamin (Tessa) Jansen, Andrea (Chandler) Gall, and Andrew (Melissa) Jansen; grandchildren, Coralie, Finley, Theo, and Teagan; and siblings Ken, Jim, Joleen, Pat, Dave, and Joe. VISITATION: Thursday 4pm, with WAKE SERVICE at 6pm, all at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday 9:30am at the Mortuary to Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church at 10am. INTERMENT: Cedar Dale Cemetery. Memorials to the family for charities of their choice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

