Janovsky, Jean S. August 27, 1926 - February 23, 2020 Preceded in death by husband, James J. Janovsky; son, James W. Janovksy; parents, William and Josephine Shanahan; and grandchildren, Kelli and James. Survived by daughter-in-law, Sharon Janovsky; three grandchildren, T.J. Janovsky (Finac�e Jennifer Schaefer), Rebecca Wieneke (Terry) and Ryan Janovsky (Laurie); nine great-grandchildren: Chloe, Cory, Breanna, Lilly, Tucker, Lexi, Braxton, Connor and Luke; brother, James Shanahan; and sister-in-law, Elinor Shanahan. Family will receive friends Thursday, February 27th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, February 28th at 1pm, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church (2110 S. 32nd Ave.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

