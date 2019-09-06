Janousek, Richard O. August 21, 1941 - January 23, 2019 Preceded in death by grandson, James; brother, Jerry. Survived by wife, Darlene; son, David Janousek (Jody); grandson, Mark; sister, Judy Smith (Tom); nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, September 8th from 1pm to 2pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 2pm. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

