Janousek, Bessie M. Age 81 Of Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by daughter, Joann Mersnick. Survived by her sons, Joe (Marta) Janousek of Fremont and George (Dolly) Abrams of LaVista, NE; daughters, Arlene (Rudy) Delgado of Omaha; Sue (Jerry) Rossow of Yutan; Carol (Tim) Cannady of Olathe, KS; Denise Janousek of Omaha; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Harry Kohout of Belle Plain, MN; and Roman Kohout of Prior Lake, MN; sisters, Irene Jasmer of New Prague, MN; and Ellen Hennen of Shakopee, MN. VISITATION: Wednesday, 2-8pm; FUNERAL: Thursday, 10am, Brookside Church (3434 N. 204th St. Elkhorn). Interment: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Lydia House. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

