Jankovich, James J. Age 92 - March 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Josef and Anna; three brothers; and three sisters. Survived by wife of 66 years and his Irish Princess, Margaret "Peg" (Gillogly) Jankovich; his children: Doreen, Regina (Joseph) Shavlik, Chris (Debra), William, Mary, Ann (James) Wenninghoff, Jeanne Balaban, James, Patricia (Robert) Stansbury, Joseph, Jeremy, and Justin (Dawn); 21 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother, John (Monika +) Jankovich; sister, Rosemarie (James) Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; and many many additional family and friends. VISITATION: Monday, March 16, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at St. Bernadette Catholic Church (7600 S 42nd St). MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, March 17, at 10:30am at the Church. ENTOMBMENT in St. John Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, family requests plants or memorials to the family for donations to various organizations in Jim's name. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

