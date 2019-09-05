Janecek, Edward Jr. "Bob" June 4, 1926 - August 31, 2019 Age 93, of Bloomfield, NE. Died Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD. Edward R. "Bob" Janecek Jr., son of Ed and Margarite Janecek Sr., was born June 4, 1926, at Omaha, NE. He married Alyce Ann (Frahm) Janecek on May 1, 1947, in Omaha. They were the parents of three children, James, Roberta, and Thomas. Bob was a criminal investigator with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and a Captain with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a 32nd Degree Mason. Bob is survived by his children, Jim (Connie) Janecek, Thomas (Angela) Janecek, and Jodi (Frank) Reynek; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Alyce; daughter, Roberta; grandson, Jeffery; and brother, Richard (Beverley) Janecek. Memorial services will be held at a later date. BROCKHAUS FUNERAL HOME 220 East Main, Bloomfield, NE 68718 | (402) 373-2345

