Janda, Jim J., Sr. June 15, 1943 - July 26, 2019 Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Mary Janda; and his sister Mary Ann Kleffner. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Elaine Janda; his children: James Jr. (Amanda) Janda, Therese (Kenneth) Kephart, John Janda, and Maria (David) Ruzicka; and 11 grandchildren. VISITATION will be held on Tuesday, July 30, from 5-7pm at St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4808 Grover St. Omaha, NE. 68106), with VIGIL SERVICE to follow. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will take place on Wednesday, July 31, at 10am at the Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison 402-593-6100 | www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

