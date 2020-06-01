Janak, Kenneth J., Sr.

Janak, Kenneth J., Sr. September 4, 1938 - May 28, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Margaret A. Janak. Survived by children: Kenneth, Jr. (Leslie), Sandy Boyce (Barry), Patty Hanke (Mark), and Cheryl Janda (Jeff); twelve grandchildren: Andrew Janak, Sara Janak, Chad Boyce (Sarah), Ashley Brudny (Joe), Katie Patera (Ryan), Glenn Hanke (Kate), Elizabeth Hanke (Ben), Garrett Hanke, Emily Janda (Nick), Stephen Janda, Peter Janda, and Anna Janda; and two great-grandchildren: Cooper Patera and Knox Patera. VISITATION (following CDC guidelines): Monday, June 1st, from 4pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 2nd, at 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors by Millard American Legion Post #374, VFW Post #8334, and US Navy. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "view live-cast" button. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Janak, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.