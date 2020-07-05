James, Josephine M.

James, Josephine M. March 4, 1924 - June 29, 2020 Josephine "Jo" Mary (Hoffmann) James was born on March 4, 1924, the eighth child of Julius and Anna Hoffmann. She was welcomed into Heaven on June 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings; and a grandson. She is survived by one sister; ten children; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A very small Private Catholic Service is being held. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her memory to Mercy High School, Creighton Preparatory High School, or Bethlehem House. To view a live broadcast of the Visitation, Rosary and Mass, go to our website at 9:30am on Tuesday, July 7th, and click the "View Live Cast" button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

