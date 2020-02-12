Jahnke, Alison K. May 8, 1966 - February 8, 2020 VISITATION: Saturday, Feb. 15, 10am-12pm, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 8100 Giles Road, LaVista, NE, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE starting at Noon. Memorials suggested to the family. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE (402) 339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

