Jahnke, Alison K. May 8, 1966 - February 8, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Ron Frick. Survived by husband, Matthew; sons: Bryce Canaga, Peyton Jahnke, Elijah Jahnke; mother, Sally Frick; sisters, Robin Christiansen, Lisa Stoppel; mother-in-law, Christy Groskreutz; brother-in-law, Frank (Carrie) Jahnke; sisters-in-law, Sarah (Matthew) Hardy, Rebekah Groskreutz; neices, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. VISITATION: Saturday, Feb. 15, from 10am-12pm, at Faith Presbyterian Church, 8100 Giles Road, LaVista, NE, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE starting at Noon. Interment: Papillion Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the family. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-229-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

