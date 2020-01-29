Jadlowski, Genevieve Francis February 1, 1932 - January 23, 2020 VISITATION: Friday, January 31, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, February 1, at 10am at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Interment in St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Visiting Nurses Association. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Jadlowski, Genevieve Francis
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street
La Vista, NE 68128
Feb 1
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
St Stanislaus Catholic Church
4002 J St
Omaha, NE 68107
