Jacoby, Lila A. (Levy)

Jacoby, Lila A. (Levy) July 2, 1928 - June 18, 2020 Lila was always very involved with her family and community. She passed away peacefully at the Josie Harper Hospice House. Preceded in death by husband of 58 years, Alexander (Al); and parents, Harold and Mildred Levy. Survived by children and spouses, Robin Hellwig, Omaha; Jay Jacoby, Florence CO; Shari and Bill Thorson, Ft. Collins, CO; Lori and Dennis Rochford, Carter Lake, IA; 4 grandchildren and spouses, Melanie Hellwig and Jim McLellan, Loni Thorson and Miguel Ruz, Rebecca Hellwig, Jamie Thorson; 3 great-grandchildren, Odysseus, Claire, and Raven. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Sunday, 11am, Beth Israel Cemetery, 7800 Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to HospicehouseOmaha.org. Jewish Funeral Home | (402) 556-9392

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.