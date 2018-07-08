Jacobson, David A. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held at Temple Israel, 13111 Sterling Ridge Drive, on Sunday, July 8, at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to Film Streams, Partnership 4 Kids, or the Central High School Foundation. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 1010 NORTH 72ND ST. 402-391-1664 WWW.JOHNAGENTLEMAN.COM

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.