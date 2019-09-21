Jacobsen, Larry R. "Jake"

Jacobsen, Larry R. "Jake" January 22, 1938 - September 19, 2019 Larry Jacobsen, age 81 of Omaha. He was preceded in death by parents, Grace and Henry; brothers, Jack and Gerald. Survivors include his wife, Judy; daughters, Stephanie (Tim) Fuehrer of Holdrege, Kimberly (Jim) Cantrell of Gering and Jennifer (Mike) Burklund of Ceresco; 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Marilyn) of Homer; sister, Lil Whitla of Lincoln. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, Sept 23, 2019, at 11am, at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries 72nd Street Chapel. VISITATION: Sunday, 3-5pm, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Omaha Schools' Foundation-Burke stadium renovation or Miracle Hills Baptist Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY 72ND STREET CHAPEL 1010 N. 72nd St 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

