Jacobsen, Carolyn Jean Feb 6, 1953 - Jul 10, 2018 Carolyn Jean Jacobsen, age 65, Council Bluffs, died July 10, 2018. She was born February 6, 1953 in Pasadena, CA, to Ralph and Florence Jacobsen. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Jackie Jacobsen. She is survived by her siblings, Kenny Jacobsen (Carol Ann), Debbie Johnson (Mark) and Ralph Jacobsen, Jr. (Pam); nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Sunday, 7-9pm, at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 1pm, also at the funeral home. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. HOY - KILNOSKI FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 1221 N. 16th St. Council Bluffs IA 51501 712-256-9988 www.hoyfuneral.com

