Jacobs, Patricia "Pat" March 19, 1930 - September 15, 2019 Jacobs, Patricia Lou (Shubert) Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother. Patricia "Pat" was born on March 19, 1930, in Omaha to Carl and Florence Shubert. She was their only child before Carl passed away when Pat was only five years old. Florence never remarried and raised Pat on her own. Pat graduated from Benson High School in 1947. On June 24, 1949, Pat married Vencil Eugene "Gene" Jacobs in Bellevue, NE. They had four beautiful children, who Pat raised a lot on her own while Gene worked as a long-haul truck driver. In retirement, Pat and Gene traveled the United States and visited all fifty states. Pat is survived by her husband, Gene Jacobs of Omaha; daughter, Susan Anderson of Omaha; daughter, Judy Hermanek of Omaha; and son, Michael (Patty) Jacobs of Omaha; son-in-law, Bob Lewis of LaVista, NE; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Pat was preceded in death by her daughter, Cathy Lewis; son-in-law, Terry Barney; son-in-law, Keith Anderson; son-in-law, Mark Hermanek; parents, Carl and Florence Shubert; and many aunts and uncles who helped raise her. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 18, at 1:30pm, followed by SERVICES: Wednesday at 2:30pm, both at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. INTERMENT in Westlawn Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to: St. Paul United Methodist Church, 5410 Corby Street, Omaha, NE 68104. Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street, Omaha, NE 68106 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

