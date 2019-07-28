Jackson, Pattie Jo

Jackson, Pattie Jo January 25, 1963 - July 16, 2019 SERVICES will be at 11am Friday, August 2, at Forest Lawn. VISITATION will be from 5-7pm Thursday at Forest Lawn. BURIAL will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. Omaha, NE 68152 www.forestlawnomaha.com

