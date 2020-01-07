Jackson, Lou Ellen August 19, 1935 - January 4, 2020 Survived by three daughters. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Jackson. VISITATION: 5-7pm Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Kremer Funeral Home. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Thursday January 9, 2020 at Kremer Funeral Home. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn Cemetery. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lou Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.