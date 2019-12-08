Jackson, Lawanda T. December 8, 1933 - December 5, 2019 Age 85 of Plattsmouth, NE. Survived by children, Cheryl Myers (Dwayne Paustian) of Plattsmouth, and Leland (Sydney) Myers, Jr. of Hydesville, CA; 6 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-laws, Karen Carpenter of Papillion NE, and Ruth Myers of Fullerton, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE, Sunday, December 15, at 2pm at Harvey Funeral Home, Plattsmouth. Memorials to Quality Living, Inc, Omaha. Online condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com BRIAN P. HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 306 N 7th Street, Plattsmouth, NE | 402-296-4445

