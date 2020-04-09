Jackson, Judy

Jackson, Judy January 13, 1958 - April 4, 2020 ARRANGEMENTS PENDING Preceded in death by parents Robert (Ernestine). Survived by children Cheri (Paul) Delgado and Jacob Stenner; spouse Terry Custer; grandchildren Alexiah, Layla, Lylah, Zoey, Clayton, and Tyson; siblings Vickie Nisley, Patty (John) Sherman, Eddie Jackson, Debra Jackson; large extended family. A controlled visitation will be Sat, Apr 11, from 5-8pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

