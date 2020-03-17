Jackson, Jack A. Age 86 Jack A. Jackson, a longtime member of the Millard business community, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Jack was born in Moline, IL, in 1933 to John Logan and Ramona (Stee) Jackson. He married Marilyn Rind in 1952, shortly before enlisting in the United States Air Force. As an airplane and engine mechanic, he was deployed for one year during the Vietnam War. He often traveled with special forces teams to inspect aircraft crash sites. Jack developed a lifelong love for aviation. He built his first airplane in his garage during his second assignment at Barksdale AFB. During his final three years in the Air Force, he managed the Offutt Aero Club. He retired from the military as a MSgt after 20 years of service and opened a maintenance shop at Millard Airport. He operated Hangar One, Inc., for decades and trained dozens of private pilots through a partnership with the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He sold the business in 2014. In 2003, the Federal Aviation Administration awarded Jack the Charles Taylor "Master Mechanic" -- which is given for 50 years of aviation maintenance contributions to further the cause of aviation safety. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marilyn; two brothers, Duane and Darrel; two sisters, Sharon Robbins and Donna; and a grandson, Scott. Survivors include three children, Jack (Jill) Jackson Jr., Darrel (Kathy) Jackson and Jana Jackson; a brother, Roger; a sister, Jennifer Lynn Vaughn; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Perrin, Michelle, Kathryn, and Daniel Jackson, and Christine (Richard) Price; and three great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, and Henry Perrin. VISITATION: Thursday, March 19, from 5pm-7pm, at Braman Southwest Chapel in Omaha. There will be a private graveside service at Voss Mohr Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children c/o Tangier Shrine, 2823 South 84th Street, Omaha, NE 68124. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
