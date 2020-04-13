Jackson, Dr. Carol M.

Jackson, Dr. Carol M. March 15, 1948 - April 6, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Percy C Jenkins and Dorothy M Jenkins; sister Nora Mae Newton. Survived by husband Dr. Henry E. Jackson; daughter Stacy M.L. Jackson; step-children, Michael Jackson and Michele C. Jackson; sister Tina M. Jenkins; Elder, Larry (Karen) Brooks; grandchildren: Shastina Jackson, Adam Jackson, Michaela Jackson, Gary B. Jenkins; 9 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews: P J Newton, Carl Newton, Natisha Odjidja, Destynie Sewell and Brian Newton, and Nate Newton; lifelong friends: Llana Smith, Lillian Holmes, Victor and Joyce Parks, Rev Charlotte Abrahams, Stella and Todd Boyd, Nate and Sonia White, Holly Lynette, Lofton Family, Kellogg Family, Hayes Family; and god-daughter, Retrenia Dorsey. VISITATION: Wednesday, April 15, at 108th Street Chapel from 9am-6pm. Private Family Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2207 Wirt St, Omaha, NE 68110. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

