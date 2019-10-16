Jackson-Brown, Deborah M. "Debbie"

Jackson-Brown, Deborah M. "Debbie" February 26, 1958 - October 13, 2019 Survived by husband, Larry Jackson Jr.; children: Mercedes Smith (Derrick), Demetria Brown, Dale Brown, Christopher Gladney; mother, Amie L. Brown-Smith; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings: Beverly Hawkins, Carmela Smith, Joy Brown, Christine Phillips; other relatives and friends. SERVICES: 1pm Friday, October 18, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2019 Burdette St. Visitation one hour prior to services. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

