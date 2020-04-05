Jackson, Barbara M.

Jackson, Barbara M. December 11, 1953 - March 31, 2020 Survived by husband, Randall Jackson; daughters, Haley Jackson, Emily and husband Andrew Hellbusch; and grandchildren, Jackson and Amelia. Celebration of Life at a later date. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington Street Papillion, NE 68046 (402) 339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

