Jackman, Susan A. September 5, 1952 - November 19, 2019 Susan Allyn Jackman 67, formerly of Council Bluffs, IA died after a short battle with cancer on November 19, 2019 in Omaha, NE. She is preceded in death by her parents, Bonnie and Gaylord Anderson. She is survived by her husband, Mark; sisters: Sally (Annette) Anderson, Sheri Kros (Pat) Costello, Amy (Rich) Wise, Kristi (Tom) Luxford; step-daughter, Kris; nieces: Jessica (Bard) Abrahamsen, Rebecca Roh, Leah Luxford; nephews, Michael Kros, and Landon Luxford. Susie was born September 5, 1952 in East St Louis. She graduated in 1970 from Abraham Lincoln HS, Council Bluffs, IA. She received her Bachelor's Degree from the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, IA 1975; her Major was in Education and Minor/Emphasis in Secondary English. Susie held a number of positions during her career and especially enjoyed her role at Dex Media. She was part owner of Jackman E-Cigs with her husband, Mark and his daughter, Kris. She loved to read and spend time with her cats. She enjoyed her lifetime friendship with Trudy Clark (Clevenger). A Celebration honoring Susie's life will be held Monday, November 25th, 6:30pm, Rejoice Lutheran Church (2556 S.138th St., Omaha, NE, 68144). HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

