Jack, Kay A. August 8, 1943 - December 28, 2019 FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, January 3, at 9:30am at Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to American Parkinsons Disease Association. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

