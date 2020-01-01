Jack, Kay A.

Jack, Kay A. August 8, 1943 - December 28, 2019 Born in Jefferson, Iowa to parents Paul and Hazel Leichsenring, she spent her childhood on a farm at Paton, Iowa. She married on July 13, 1963 and then provided military community support as an Air Force Officer's wife from 1964-1987. After attending schools in Iowa, Idaho, California, South Dakota and Nebraska, she earned her Registered Nurse degree. She worked at Papillion Manor for several years and later at Omaha's Urology Center as a surgical nurse. As a resident of Rapid City, SD she will truly miss the beauty and serenity of the Black Hills; and the hills will miss her. She is survived by her husband, Gary Jack; daughters, Kim Denny and Michele Jack-Love; son, Bradley Jack; nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; sister, Carol Grasso; and niece, Brenda Grant of Chattanooga, Tennessee. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, January 3rd, at 9:30am Kahler-Dolce Mortuary. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to American Parkinsons Disease Association. KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

