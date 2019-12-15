Ives, Randall Gene June 29, 1956 - December 9, 2019 Randall Gene Ives was born on June 29, 1956 to Max and LeVonne Ives, in Hays, KS, and passed away on December 9, 2019 from complications from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also know as ALS. He is survived by his wife, Denise; daughter, Gabriella (Alex) Siefert; son, Grant (Sabra) Ives; his grandchildren, Sadie Ives and Micah Siefert; and brothers, Rick (Jan) Ives of Clearwater, KS; and Ron (Kathy) Ives of San Marcos, TX. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 1pm, at Citylight West Church, 3401 Oak View Dr., Omaha, NE 68144. No visitation. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christian Student Fellowship or the ALS Association Mid-America Chapter. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

