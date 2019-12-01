Iverson, Terrance L. September 22, 1951 - November 22, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Helen and Leonard Iverson; and sister, Connie Iverson. Survived by son, Eric N. Iverson. VISITATION: Wednesday from 12Noon-1pm at the West Center Chapel. Family Interment in Calvary. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.