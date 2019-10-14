Israelson, Karen M. Age 80 Omaha. Passed away on October 12, 2019. Karen was born in Upland, NE on October 24, 1938 to Ernest and Ruby (Scharff) Jackson. VISITATION: Tuesday, October 15, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, October 16, at 10:30am at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 So 96th St, LaVista NE. INTERMENT: Voss Mohr Cemetery. To view full obituary visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 St. 402-895-3400

